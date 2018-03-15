Cigarettes stolen during shop raid in Sheffield

Robbers escaped with cigarettes after threatening staff in a Sheffield shop.

They struck at the Co-operative in Lees Hall Avenue, Meersbrook, at 7am on Monday.

COURT: Sheffield teen jailed for 16-years for shocking city centre mass-stabbing

POLICE: House raided as part of police probe into Sheffield murder



No other details, including descriptions of the offenders, have yet been released.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man charged over possession of gun

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.