Christmas supermarket opening times Sheffield 2022: including Lidl, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S

Supermarkets across Sheffield have announced Christmas opening times

By Patrick Hollis
56 minutes ago

Christmas is just around the corner, and preparation for the big day will be well underway for many people in Sheffield. Whether it’s a quiet Christmas with those closest to you, or a large-scale event with dozens of family members from near and far, being prepared is always key.

Maybe you are prepared days in advance, or perhaps you may want to be safe and make sure you’ll be able to pop to a shop right up until Christmas Eve. Either way, it’s always good to know which of your local supermarkets will be open.

Supermarkets around the city will once again have reduced opening hours around the festive period. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.

Most Popular

To help to see which stores near you will be open over the period of Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, we’ve compiled opening hour information for eight of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains. The stores with a Sheffield address next to it have the opening times specific to that store in the city.

Most are a general roundup of the opening hours for that chain. To further assist, we have also provided information on how you can search for your nearest shop to find their latest opening hour information for around Christmas.

Aldi

  • Friday December 23 7am-10pm
  • Christmas Eve 7am- 6pm
  • Christmas Day CLOSED
  • Boxing Day CLOSED

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website

Tesco Sheffield Infirmary, 50 Montgomery Terrace Rd, Sheffield, S6 3BU

  • Friday, December 23: Open 24 hours
  • Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website

Lidl

  • Friday December 23: 7am-10
  • Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator 

Asda

  • Friday, December 23: 6am-11pm
  • Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-4pm
To find the opening times of your local shop visit the Asda store locator

Morrisons

  • Thursday December 23: 6am-midnight
  • Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator.

Sainsbury’s The Moor Superstore 76 The Moor Sheffield S1 4PA

Sainsbury's The Moor Superstore 76 The Moor Sheffield S1 4PA
  • Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 10am-5pm

The opening times for December 23 are yet to be confirmed by the supermarket. For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator

Co-op

  • Thursday, December 23: 7am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am to 8pm
For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator.

Waitrose

  • Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed

Waitrose day that all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator 

M&S

  • Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: CLOSED
To find out the opening hours of your nearest shop, visit the M&S website

