Supermarkets across Sheffield have announced Christmas opening times

Christmas is just around the corner, and preparation for the big day will be well underway for many people in Sheffield. Whether it’s a quiet Christmas with those closest to you, or a large-scale event with dozens of family members from near and far, being prepared is always key.

Maybe you are prepared days in advance, or perhaps you may want to be safe and make sure you’ll be able to pop to a shop right up until Christmas Eve. Either way, it’s always good to know which of your local supermarkets will be open.

Supermarkets around the city will once again have reduced opening hours around the festive period. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.

To help to see which stores near you will be open over the period of Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, we’ve compiled opening hour information for eight of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains. The stores with a Sheffield address next to it have the opening times specific to that store in the city.

Most are a general roundup of the opening hours for that chain. To further assist, we have also provided information on how you can search for your nearest shop to find their latest opening hour information for around Christmas.

Aldi

Friday December 23 7am-10pm

Christmas Eve 7am- 6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website

Tesco Sheffield Infirmary, 50 Montgomery Terrace Rd, Sheffield, S6 3BU

Friday, December 23: Open 24 hours

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website

Lidl

Friday December 23: 7am-10

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator

Asda

Friday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-4pm

To find the opening times of your local shop visit the Asda store locator

Morrisons

Thursday December 23: 6am-midnight

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator .

Sainsbury’s The Moor Superstore 76 The Moor Sheffield S1 4PA

Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm

The opening times for December 23 are yet to be confirmed by the supermarket. For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator

Co-op

Thursday, December 23: 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am to 8pm

For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator .

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Waitrose day that all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator

M&S

Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

