Christian Davies: Concerns grow for welfare of missing man who may have travelled to South Yorkshire
The last CCTV sighting of Christian Davies was over a week ago, and police believe he may have travelled to South Yorkshire.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 48-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago.
Christian Davies has been reported missing from the Torpoint area of Cornwall.
Christian was last seen on CCTV at around 5.44am on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Plymouth Train Station boarding a train.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this evening (Monday, November 27, 2023), that it is believed Christian may have travelled to the South Yorkshire area.
"Please contact Devon and Cornwall Police if you have information," said the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: "He is described as a white male, approximately 6ft, of medium build, short grey hair, grey stubble, and dimples.
"He may be wearing a cream Tommy Hilfiger jumper with an American flag, navy blue coat, jeans, and blue Adidas Gazelles."
If you have seen Christian, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting Devon and Cornwall Police's log number 303 of 20/11/23.