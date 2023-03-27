South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had been called out to Chesterfield Road, near Heeley, and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also reported at the scene shortly after 8am today.
It was reported locally that a cyclist had been involved in the incident, and emergency services have confirmed this.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 8.15am this morning to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield. “
“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital,” YAS continued.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8.20am this morning but there were no serious injuries reported in the collision.”