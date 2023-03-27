News you can trust since 1887
Chesterfield Road police incident: Cyclist injured in collision with car on busy Sheffield street

Emergency services were deployed to a busy Sheffield street after a cyclist was involved in a collision during rush hour this morning.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had been called out to Chesterfield Road, near Heeley, and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also reported at the scene shortly after 8am today.

It was reported locally that a cyclist had been involved in the incident, and emergency services have confirmed this.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 8.15am this morning to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield. “

Emergency services were sent to the scene after a cyclist was injured in a collision on a busy Sheffield road during rush hour this morning. File picture shows an ambulance. Picture: Matt Mclennan
“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital,” YAS continued.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8.20am this morning but there were no serious injuries reported in the collision.”

