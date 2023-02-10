Heeley and Meersbrook: Then and now photos show how Sheffield shopping parade has changed in last 15 years
We’ve wound back the clock to see how a popular Sheffield shopping parade has changed over the last 15 years – and the transformation is remarkable.
A sex shop, a VHS video store and a ‘Bohemian’ cafe are among the businesses which have gone, replaced by a trendy bar, a vegan bakery and much more on the bustling stretch of London Road and Chesterfield Road, where Heeley meets Meersbrook. Perhaps the biggest change is across the road, where the old Arnold Laver and Greshams timber warehouses have gone, with a Lidl supermarket and a B&M Bargains now in their place.
Of course, there are several ever-presents, including the famous Ponsford furniture store, the model railway treasure trove Rails of Sheffield and the White Lion, Crown Inn and Red Lion pubs. The street is thriving at the moment, with a new fish and chip shop having just opened and a new pizzeria coming soon.
Google Street View lets you travel back in time to see how streets across Sheffield looked when it first started photographing them. On London Road and Chesterfield Road, that means you can see photos from as far back as July 2008. We’ve done that and compared how the street looked back then with how it looks now, with numerous businesses having come and gone in that time.