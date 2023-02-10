We’ve wound back the clock to see how a popular Sheffield shopping parade has changed over the last 15 years – and the transformation is remarkable.

A sex shop, a VHS video store and a ‘Bohemian’ cafe are among the businesses which have gone, replaced by a trendy bar, a vegan bakery and much more on the bustling stretch of London Road and Chesterfield Road, where Heeley meets Meersbrook. Perhaps the biggest change is across the road, where the old Arnold Laver and Greshams timber warehouses have gone, with a Lidl supermarket and a B&M Bargains now in their place.

Of course, there are several ever-presents, including the famous Ponsford furniture store, the model railway treasure trove Rails of Sheffield and the White Lion, Crown Inn and Red Lion pubs. The street is thriving at the moment, with a new fish and chip shop having just opened and a new pizzeria coming soon.

Google Street View lets you travel back in time to see how streets across Sheffield looked when it first started photographing them. On London Road and Chesterfield Road, that means you can see photos from as far back as July 2008. We’ve done that and compared how the street looked back then with how it looks now, with numerous businesses having come and gone in that time.

1 . Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, in 2008 An Italian restaurant, a sex shop, The Bohemian cafe and a convenience store can be seen on this stretch of Chesterfield Road, in Meersbrook, in 2008

2 . Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, today Today, the former Italian restaurant is home to the popular Tramshed bar, the old sex shop is now a bakery serving delicious vegan treats, and the convenience store is a fish and chip shop

3 . Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, in 2008 A dolls house shop, a clothes store and a hairdresser can be seen on this stretch of Chesterfield Road in Meersbrook, Sheffield, in 2008, alongside a disused bakery

4 . Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, today Today there is a popular cafe called Create Coffee, a vape shop and a sandwich shop on the same stretch of Chesterfield Road in Meersbrook, Sheffield, though the old Charlton's Bakery building sadly remains empty