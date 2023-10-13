Chelsea Park bonfire: Popular Sheffield bonfire and fireworks display will not go ahead this year
A popular bonfire and fireworks display in Sheffield will not be going ahead this year, it has been confirmed.
The Chelsea Park Community Bonfire had been running for more than 30 years, attracting a huge number of people from Nether Edge, Brincliffe Edge and beyond.
But last year's event was cancelled at short notice on safety grounds and the organisers, 72nd Sheffield St. Andrew’s (Sharrow) Scout Group, have announced it will not be happening this year.
They said its huge popularity had led to 'massive' increases in the planning and resources required to stage the event.
"The requirements for public safety and compliance with published guidance on events of this nature have become too onerous for us, as a voluntary organisation, to fund and resource man-power," they added.
"We know many in the community will be saddened as well; we are sorry to disappoint people. We have thoroughly enjoyed and are proud to have put on a safe, happy and successful event for many years with the excellent help of the Scout Group - young people, parents and grandparents."
What other firework displays are happening in Sheffield for Bonfire Night this year?
They explained that they funded the event and had always made a profit in previous years from the sale of refreshments and from donations on the night, with that money helping to support the scout group.
They said the Cub and Scout sections were still running and they were keen to reopen their Beaver colony, for six to eight-year-olds, but they need more adult volunteers to make this possible.
Anyone who is interested in helping out is asked to contact the group at: https://72nd.org.uk/.
There are some big fireworks shows planned in Sheffield, including Autumn Lights at Don Valley Bowl on Sunday, November 5 and Illuminate the Gardens at Sheffield Botanical Gardens on Friday, November 3, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.