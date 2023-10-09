Stagecoach is the most heavily affected company, with 53 routes, over half of the total number, undergoing changes. All of the reduced services are run by Stagecoach.

98 bus routes across South Yorkshire will be seeing changes from the end of October, including some reduced services.

At least 10 of the routes are experiencing a reduction in services, with less frequent buses during the daytime, evening, or on Sundays. All of these are Stagecoach routes.

The majority of the routes are described as facing ‘minor timetable changes’.

The changes, which come into action on October 29 and 30, have been received poorly with people highlighting many buses running as infrequently as every two hours.

Bus services to High Green and Crystal Peaks in particular has been highlighted, with one commenter saying High Green "may as well be in the desert".

Stagecoach is the most heavily affected company, with 53 routes, over half of the total number, undergoing changes.

First Bus is the second most affected with 28 of its routes affected, followed by TM Travel (six routes), Globe Coaches (four routes) and Hornsby Travel and Goodfellows (one route each).

Planned changes to some services have been reversed in the past few days. The 51, X78, 95 and 95a are among those no longer affected by the changes.

Rotherham is the most impacted, with 58 of the 98 routes serving the area.