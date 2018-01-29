Changes introduced to the way anti-social behaviour should be reported in Sheffield

The way anti-social behaviour should be reported in Sheffield has changed, with South Yorkshire Police and the city council each now responsible for different issues.

From Thursday, February 1, Sheffield Council will take back responsibility for dealing with a range of anti-social behaviour issues, including noise nuisance and lost, stray or barking dogs.

The council will also take on responsibility for dealing with reports of concerns for vulnerable adults and children, as well as matters relating to homeless people, at weekends and out of office hours Monday to Friday.

Sheffield Council will deal with the calls via a newly established call handling team, based at Manor Lane.

For the past 13 years anti-social behaviour has been reported to Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police via the 101 number.

Home Office funding was initially available for the partnership and although the cash dried up in 2007 the scheme continued.

Now both organisations have agreed to split the issues they deal with.

South Yorkshire Police will concentrate on issues including begging, dealing or taking drugs in public, street drinking, harassment, the misuse of fireworks, prostitution, out of control dogs and vandalism.

The council will deal with dog fouling, littering, discarded drug needles, noise disputes and parking issues.

Superintendent Bob Chapman, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "From February 1 , Sheffield residents will need to call a different number to report instances of anti-social behaviour that are the responsibility of Sheffield Council. To do this, customers can call 0114 2734567 or visit sheffield.gov.uk/asb, where full reporting details can be found.

"We do not expect customers to experience any change in service when reporting their issue to Sheffield Council instead of 101, as we have been working closely with the council for some time to ensure that the handover of these calls runs smoothly."

Paul Taylor, Sheffield Council's Head of Customer Services, said: "Although things are changing behind the scenes, council teams continue to work in partnership with South Yorkshire Police to deliver a seamless and straightforward service for citizens."