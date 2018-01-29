Man admits attempting to kill four children in Barnsley crash

A man has admitted attempting to kill four children by hitting them with a hammer and deliberately crashing a car into a wall.

Owen Scott, aged 29, was arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a pub near Penistone, in August last year.



Four children were in the vehicle - two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months.

They were all taken to hospital in a serious condition with injuries 'not all thought to be consistent with the collision', according to police officers at the time.



At a previous hearing, prosecutors said Scott had used a hammer to inflict blows on the children in the car before driving deliberately into the front wall of The Travellers Inn, on the A629 at Oxspring, between Sheffield and Huddersfield.



The court was told how Scott had a hammer in the car at the time and used it 'to inflict blows on the children in the car to their heads'.



Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting, said: "As a result of failing to kill them in that way he ended up driving towards the pub."

Today, Scott stood in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court wearing a grey buttoned-up shirt and dark trousers to plead guilty to four charges of attempted murder and one charge of dangerous driving.



Flanked by one security officer, he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

No details of the incident were given during the short hearing but Michelle Colborne QC, defending, said: "In relation to the events in the

car he has little or no memory."



Miss Colborne said her client had undergone a psychiatric evaluation and although he was found to be suffering from a 'short-lived psychosis' at the time, this was not enough to amount to a psychiatric defence to attempted murder.



She said: "There is mitigation which demonstrates that, at the time, it was likely he was suffering from a psychosis, short lived, affecting his ability to rational thought and self control, but falls short of a defence."



The grey Dacia Logan was travelling along the A629 Copster Lane when it left the road and crashed into the front wall of the pub at 12.25am on August 23, last year.



Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, was remanded in custody by judge Mrs Justice O'Farrell, who said further psychiatric reports were needed.



He is to be sentenced on February 15.