Chancellor backs reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport in push for growth

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Jan 2025
The Chancellor has thrown her support behind reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Rachel Reeves said she would work with local politicians to recreate a “thriving regional airport.”

The announcement was immediately welcome by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard who has led moves to reopen the site, which was closed by Peel Airports in 2022.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth and throws here support behind South Yorkshire Airport City.
In a major speech on UK growth, Ms Reeves said: “The last government stood by as Doncaster Sheffield Airport was closed by its owner despite the overwhelming support for it to stay open.

“It now sits idle despite the potential to drive jobs and growth across the north. So I can announce today we will work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard to support their efforts to recreate South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional airport.”

Last week, the Yorkshire Post reported City of Doncaster Council had established a company called FlyDoncaster to manage the airport and intends to lend it £100m.

It came after attempts to find a private operator to run the site failed.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been closed since 2022.
In March 2024, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority promised to give the airport an annual £5.3 million subsidy for the next 26 years, some £138m in total.

A business case by Doncaster Council projected it could create 5,000 direct jobs and 6,500 indirect jobs and forecast an economic boost of £6.6 billion, with benefits working out over nine times the costs.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard said the chancellor’s support “could be vital.”

He added: “The last government didn’t lift a finger to support our airport. That it closed with 800 direct jobs lost in South Yorkshire is in no small part down to their lack of support.

“By contrast, this government has now committed to working with City of Doncaster Council and with me because we share the same ambition for growth. And can see the significant opportunity presented by the South Yorkshire Airport City Plan; a plan to reopen DSA, build hundreds of homes and create a world leading sustainable aviation hub in South Yorkshire.”

