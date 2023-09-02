The popular South Asian restaurant already has branches in Birmingham and Cardiff but this will be its first in Yorkshire

A popular South Asian street food restaurant and cafe voted the best in Birmingham is coming to Sheffield.

Chai Green, which was named Restaurant of the Year in the 2022 Birmingham Awards, is opening a new venue on London Road in Sheffield

Chai Green already has three restaurants in Birmingham and one in Cardiff but is opening a fifth branch on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre.

Chai Green was named Restaurant of the Year in the 2022 Birmingham Awards, with the judges praising the 'east meets west' flavour combinations and saying the 'food matched their ambitions'.

It boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating on Google reviews, with one customer writing how they were working their way through the menu and 'haven't had a dish yet that wasn't perfect', while another called their breakfast 'incredible' and 'easily the best desi breakfast I have ever had'.

The breakfast menu ranges from an English fry-up to a classic Pakistani desi breakfast, featuring a masala omelette with channa, keema or masala beans, and paratha, fluffy puri or toast, plus a cup of house chai.

Dishes also include Asian-inspired bagels, samosas, 'Frankie rolls', shawarma wraps, sandwiches, street burgers and Chai Green's signature curry bowls. There is a children's menu and a range of sweet treats, plus, of course, a variety of chai teas, with flavours including cinnamon and saffron, and bubble teas.

