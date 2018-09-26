Sheffield stabbing victim ‘a bright light’ says Broomhall gym

The Sheffield gym where tragic 22-year-old Fahim Hersi trained have paid tribute to him as a ‘bright light’ and ‘wonderful young man’.

The Broomhall man was fatally stabbed outside the Cineworld cinema at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment during an assault on Friday, September 21.

A post-mortem revealed that he suffered a single stab wound to his chest.

In the hours and days after his death, friends of the former Silverdale pupil took to social media to pay tribute to him.

And now, Unity Gym in Broomhall, where Fahim trained, has paid an emotional tribute to him as well.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield

They said: “A bright light has gone out in our community. Fahim was a wonderful young man, a pleasure to be around, positive influence to all.

“We are so proud of him and so saddened. Our thoughts & deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Fahim's death is the seventh fatal stabbing in Sheffield so far this year.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in the immediate aftermath of the incident remains in custody.

In total eight people have now been arrested in connection with Fahim’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 950 of September 21.