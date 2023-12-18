Brothels, car washes and nail bars have been raided in South Yorkshire as part of Operation Bubbles

Targeted police operations across South Yorkshire have successfully secured tens of arrests and the seizure of large quantities of cash and drugs.

Car washes have been raided as part of Operation Bubbles

Over 40 car washes, nail bars and pop-up brothels were visited, and over 60 houses, vehicles and HGVs were searched with suspected links to organised immigration crime and illegal working. This all resulted in the successful arrest of 48 people, the closure of four car washes in Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield, and the issue of an immigration fine of up to £60,000 to a car wash employer.

Police also seized £1,400 worth of counterfeit vapes, over 100 cannabis plants, £3,000 in cash and four vehicles, all believed to be linked to modern slavery and exploitation.

Multiple potential victims of modern slavery and exploitation were also safeguarded and offered appropriate support and advice.

Operation Bubbles is a multi-agency approach to tackling modern slavery and exploitation at hand car washes.

South Yorkshire Police works alongside partners including the Immigration Service, Department for Work and Pensions, Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit, and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, among others.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, from South Yorkshire Police's modern slavery team, said: "We know that unregulated hand car washes are often linked to wider organised crime groups and involved in the production of drugs, human trafficking, money laundering, child exploitation, as well as organised immigration crime.

"The results from our operations demonstrate that modern slavery is happening within our communities – it's happening in broad daylight and in places many of us visit as part of our everyday lives. We found that employers are exploiting their workers with most being underpaid or working in poor conditions and we have seen a high volume of illegal workers present.

"Exploitation can take many forms and there is no typical victim of modern slavery. Victims can be men, women and children of all ages and from many different countries. However, it is more prevalent amongst the most vulnerable, minority or socially excluded groups in society. Often workers are forced to work illegally and against their will, working long hours and often in hard conditions.

"Our work developing the intelligence picture surrounding offenders and disrupting criminal activity persists. I urge anyone with concerns to tell us straight away to help us identify potential victims, protect and safeguard the vulnerable and pursue the criminals exploiting them"

