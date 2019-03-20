Casualty taken to hospital with suspected broken wrist after collision in Sheffield

A casualty involved in a collision in Sheffield this morning was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist.  

South Yorkshire Police said a car and motorbike were involved in a crash on Granville Road Norfolk Park, at 8.30am.

The busy road was blocked during rush hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.

