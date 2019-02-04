A police probe is under way into a cash machine raid at a Rotherham supermarket.
The cash machine at Spar on Green Arbour Road in Thurcroft was raided just before 3.30am on Friday, February 1.
CRIME: Pedestrian seriously injured in Asda crash in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police said ‘an investigation is underway and lines of enquiry are being followed’.
COURT: Sheffield University student could be deported after sex assault
READ MORE: Locked up in January - 21 of the most high profile criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court last month