A police probe is under way into a cash machine raid at a Rotherham supermarket.

The cash machine at Spar on Green Arbour Road in Thurcroft was raided just before 3.30am on Friday, February 1.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘an investigation is underway and lines of enquiry are being followed’.

