13 spooky Sheffield Halloween costumes from years gone by including clowns and corpse brides

From magical Hocus Pocus costumes to terrifying demonic clowns, the people of Sheffield know how to do fancy dress properly!
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 21st Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

Spooky season is in full swing with many of us opting to celebrate all the weird and wonderful things that go alongside Halloween. From pumpkin patches to scary movies – this is one of our favourite times of the year.

To help us get into the spooky spirit (see what we did there) even more, we asked our readers to share their best Halloween costumes of all time,

We had hundreds of responses with amazing ghosts, zombies and witches to name just a few. Click through this article to see a few of our favourites and get inspired for this year's Halloween.

What a terrifying clown costume! Shared by Sarah Mitchell.

1. Freaky Clown

What a terrifying clown costume! Shared by Sarah Mitchell. Photo: Sarah Mitchell

Kerry Chubb said: "I used my mums wedding dress to make dresses for angel babies and then turned the off cuts into a Halloween costume … definitely my favourite costume."

2. Zombie Bride

Kerry Chubb said: "I used my mums wedding dress to make dresses for angel babies and then turned the off cuts into a Halloween costume … definitely my favourite costume." Photo: Kerry Chubb

Jessica Pilgrim said: "I LOVE Halloween! I scared myself with this one - a Zombie Nun."

3. Zombie Nun

Jessica Pilgrim said: "I LOVE Halloween! I scared myself with this one - a Zombie Nun." Photo: Jessica Pilgrim

Jenny Froggatt shared this great Maleficent costume - what amazing horns.

4. Maleficent

Jenny Froggatt shared this great Maleficent costume - what amazing horns. Photo: Jenny Froggatt

