From magical Hocus Pocus costumes to terrifying demonic clowns, the people of Sheffield know how to do fancy dress properly!

Spooky season is in full swing with many of us opting to celebrate all the weird and wonderful things that go alongside Halloween. From pumpkin patches to scary movies – this is one of our favourite times of the year.

To help us get into the spooky spirit (see what we did there) even more, we asked our readers to share their best Halloween costumes of all time,

We had hundreds of responses with amazing ghosts, zombies and witches to name just a few. Click through this article to see a few of our favourites and get inspired for this year's Halloween.

1 . Freaky Clown What a terrifying clown costume! Shared by Sarah Mitchell.

2 . Zombie Bride Kerry Chubb said: "I used my mums wedding dress to make dresses for angel babies and then turned the off cuts into a Halloween costume … definitely my favourite costume."

3 . Zombie Nun Jessica Pilgrim said: "I LOVE Halloween! I scared myself with this one - a Zombie Nun."

4 . Maleficent Jenny Froggatt shared this great Maleficent costume - what amazing horns.