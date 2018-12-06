Car stolen during burglary spree in Doncaster suburb

Have your say

A car was stolen during a burglary spree in a Doncaster suburb in which four homes were broken into in one night.

Burglars struck in Hatfield overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

A Ford Focus was stolen in a night of burglaries in a Doncaster suburb

In one of the raids they stole a silver Ford Focus VRM with the registration number YG58 DWJ.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.