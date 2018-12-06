Car crashes into gravestone in Sheffield cemetery after speeding off from police 

A car crashed into a gravestone in a Sheffield cemetery after speeding off from police officers.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is ‘shocked, saddened and appalled’ at the actions of the driver of a black Seat Leon, which crashed in City Road Cemetery on Tuesday.

The force said the car ‘made off from officers before demolishing one of the gravestones when the driver lost control’.

The driver then fled the scene and last night an investigation was under way to identify the culprit.

Posting on Facebook, Kelly Morley said she witnessed the car driving at speed through the cemetery.

She posted: “Me and my partner were at the cemetery that day visiting my son and grandad’s grave and this car nearly wiped us both out in our car.

“Must have been driving about 70mph, if not more, through the cemetery. Not a care in the world about hurting or damaging anything or anyone.”

She added: “We were shocked and stunned at first when it happened but then we were fuming. Could have killed us.”

Members of the public have condemned the driver for racing through a cemetery and damaging a gravestone.

Christine Plews posted: “Just when you think you have heard the depths these scumbags sink to, something else happens that truly appalls you.”

Bev Dalton-Kirby added: “No respect for anyone or anything. Shame on them.”

And Darren Goodwin said: “Unbelievable. I hope they are found and made to not only pay for a new headstone of the same quality as the original, but also are made to apologise to the relatives of the person who is buried there.”