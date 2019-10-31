Police cordon lifted after taxi shooting in Sheffield street
A police cordon put in place after a taxi was shot at in a Sheffield street has now been lifted.
Emergency services were called to Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday after a taxi was shot at when the driver pulled up in the street for a pre-booked fare.
South Yorkshire Police said there were three passengers in the car – men in their 20s – and it is possible that one or more may have been injured in the gun attack but the driver escaped unharmed.
A gun is believed to have been fired from a blue Audi which pulled up next to the taxi, which was operated by Sheffield firm City Taxis.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences a short time later.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 892 of October 29.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.