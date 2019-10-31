Police cordon lifted after taxi shooting in Sheffield street

A police cordon put in place after a taxi was shot at in a Sheffield street has now been lifted.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 9:09 am
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 9:09 am

Emergency services were called to Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday after a taxi was shot at when the driver pulled up in the street for a pre-booked fare.

CRIME: Men re-arrested over attack which left man fighting for life in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police said there were three passengers in the car – men in their 20s – and it is possible that one or more may have been injured in the gun attack but the driver escaped unharmed.

A police cordon in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, has been lifted

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Veterinary charity issues warning after chocolate laced with paracetamol is left out for dogs in Rotherham

A gun is believed to have been fired from a blue Audi which pulled up next to the taxi, which was operated by Sheffield firm City Taxis.

POLICE: Man stole rings from fingers of terrified woman in her bed during burglary in Sheffield

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences a short time later.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 892 of October 29.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.