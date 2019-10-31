Emergency services were called to Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday after a taxi was shot at when the driver pulled up in the street for a pre-booked fare.

South Yorkshire Police said there were three passengers in the car – men in their 20s – and it is possible that one or more may have been injured in the gun attack but the driver escaped unharmed.

A police cordon in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, has been lifted

A gun is believed to have been fired from a blue Audi which pulled up next to the taxi, which was operated by Sheffield firm City Taxis.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences a short time later.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 892 of October 29.