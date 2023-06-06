Four people were rescued from a Sheffield canal last night after a car crashed through a road sign and plunged into the water.

A rescue was mounted last night (June 5) following a collision which saw the black Audi A3 leave the road at the Tinsley Roundabout on the M1 northbound carriageway, close to J34, in Meadowhall. It then collided with a road sign on Sheffield Road, crashed through some trees on the grass verges and fell into the nearby canal.

Two people in the Audi were pulled from the car by heroic members of the public, and a further two people were rescued by officers.

Sheffield Road and Tinsley Viaduct were closed for several hours last night while police investigated the incident.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains this morning. The front seat passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital but was released a short time later.

Today, there are clear signs of the rescue on the canal path that runs off of the River Don. A large gap can be seen in the hedges across the water showing where the car left the road. On the path, distinct muddy patches and tire tracks from vehicles are visible where emergency services carried out their work. Nearby Sheffield Road also remained closed this morning until around 7am when officers left the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has now launched a investigation into how the car left the road. Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the car prior to the crash that could help officers is being asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1028 of June 5.

A large gap in the hedges can be seen from the canal path showing where the car crashed and fell into the river.