The driver of the car fled after the crash on Crookes Road, near Roslin Road.

South Yorkshire Police officers alerted to the crash on Saturday morning found the car dumped at the side of the road and the driver nowhere in sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car crashed through barriers on a corner on Crookes Road, at its junction with Roslin Road, Crookes, Sheffield (Photo: David Kessen)