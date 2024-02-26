Cannabis Sheffield: Police find cannabis set-up worth £4,000 in Stannington
Cannabis plants worth £4,000 were discovered
Police are hunting those behind a drug den discovered in Sheffield.
Officers in the city seized around £4,000 worth of cannabis plants last week as part of an ongoing crackdown on drugs.
On Thursday 22 February, officers raided a property on Deer Park Road, Stannington, where they found around 40 cannabis plants being grown.
South Yorkshire Police said: "No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Work will continue in the area to tackle the production and supply of drugs."