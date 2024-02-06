Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

21 drug dealers have been jailed for a combined total of 57 years as part of an intensive 18-month operation targeting county lines organisations in Doncaster.

Since May 2023, more than 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in the city, with significant amounts of heroin and cocaine seized and destroyed by our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a city-wide crackdown and following months of careful planning, officers have been executing drugs warrants at addresses in Doncaster and arresting wanted individuals linked to the supply of drugs.

With support from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), the operation has seen major drug lines disrupted, with 21 people sent to prison so far, and Doncaster Superintendent Pete Thorp has spoken out on the significance of the results achieved.

Supt Thorp said: "Drugs are a scourge on our society and we have listened to the concerns you have raised about drug dealing in the Doncaster area.

"The supply of drugs funds and drives the activities of organised crime groups (OCGs) who wreak havoc and misery on our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not tolerate that here in Doncaster, and our officers have been working hard behind the scenes to gather intelligence to disrupt drug supply lines and dismantle OCGs.

"The criminals who are now behind bars as a result of this operation probably thought they were untouchable and above the law.

"However, what they didn't know was that officers and detectives have been working hard to build cases against them resulting in some significant custodial sentences."

The 21 people who have been jailed so far as part of this operation are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Stanley, 36, of College Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaine

Aaron Proctor, 53, of The Oval, Conisborough, was sentenced to two years in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaineRhys Griffiths, 22, of St Anne's Road, Belle Vue, was sentenced to three years in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property

Ellouise Ward, 34, of Ronald Road, Balby, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaine

Stephanie Embley, 42, of St Anne's Road, Belle Vue, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Mangham, 19, of HMP Doncaster, was sentenced to five years in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, and offering to supply crack cocaine

Mark Lilly, 38, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, and offering to supply crack cocaine

Daniel Turner, 34, of Stockil Road, Belle Vue, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine

Craig Keegan, 47, of Third Square, Stainforth, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Green, 42, of Burden Close, Doncaster, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, and offering to supply cocaine

Rebecca Smart, 37, of Camden Place, Balby Bridge, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply heroin

Liam Carmichael, 37, of St James Street, Balby Bridge, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin

Lewis Walters, 24, of Ripon Avenue, Wheatley, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine and the Class B drug cannabis, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a public place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Vicarage, 53, of Queens Crescent, Edlington, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine

Daniel Spink, 47, of Moorgate Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine

Alexander Olas, 21, of Harrogate Drive, Denaby Main, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine

Henry Hodgson, 24, of Church Street, Conisborough, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hodgson, 56, of West Street, Conisborough, was sentenced to three years in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin

James Sheerin, 24, of Stone Riding, Edlington, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine

Darren Omar, 48, of Crossgate, Mexborough, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely heroin, as well as permitting use of premises for the supply of heroin

Steven Grimshaw, 42, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for supplying Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation has had a significant impact on the supply of drugs in Doncaster, and with more offenders due to be brought to justice over the coming weeks and months, Supt Thorp insists this is just the start of dismantling the web of drug dealers in this city.

"We are confident of bringing even more drug dealers to justice in the coming weeks and months as we build on the momentum this operation has given us," Supt Thorp said.

"This operation has given us a huge platform to build on and the message to anyone selling drugs in this city is that we are onto you. We are cracking down on drugs and we will not allow your crimes to continue."

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Crime Unit, said: “We welcome the sentences handed down to these individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to working in partnership with colleagues in South Yorkshire to dismantle organised criminality.”

Supt Thorp added: "I would encourage anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs in their area to get in touch with us. We regularly act on information provided by members of the public, so please keep it coming.

"We will be posting more content about this operation over the coming days, weeks and months so please keep an eye on our channels for further important updates."

If you are worried about drug-related crime in your area, or if you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also get in touch via the online portal: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.