Cannabis farm uncovered by police in Sheffield

These pictures show the plants growing at a cannabis farm which was uncovered by police in Sheffield today.

The drugs den was busted when officers from the Woodhouse and Westfield neighbourhood team executed a warrant at a property on Ravenscroft Road, in Stradbroke.

The plants were discovered after police executed a warrant today (pic: South Yorkshire Police)

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team wrote: "A large amount of cannabis plants and equipment have been seized from within the address.

"Although certain members of the community may deem this to be a trivial matter, police take these offences seriously as not only is it illegal, this also has a huge impact on the quality of life of the local community.

"If anybody would like to pass any information to us, please contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."