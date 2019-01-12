Campaigners gather in Sheffield to call for People's Vote on Brexit deal 

Campaigners have gathered in Sheffield to call for a final say on the Government’s plan for Brexit, ahead of a crunch vote by MP’s.

Hundreds of people packed out Victoria Hall in the city centre today, to back the People’s Vote campaign and give the public the final say on the Brexit deal with the option to remain in the European Union.

Anna Soubry MP speaking at thePeople's Vote event held at Victoria Hall in Sheffield

The event comes just days before a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday, where MP’s are expected to have their say on Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU.

Crowds applauded as Lucy Holland, from student campaign group For Our Future’s Sake, took to the stage to give a moving speech about the negative impact she believed the deal would have on the future of young people.

READ MORE: Basketball coach discharged from hospital after health scare during Sheffield Sharks’ clash with Worcester Wolves

“Young people will not forgive, nor will we forget,” she said. “Heed my words. If you take away our future it is going to affect yours, because it is hard to be Prime Minister if young people don’t vote for you.

Anna Soubry MP speaking at the event

“The path forward now is clear, there is only one way to fix this mess. That's a people’s vote on the Brexit deal.”

She was joined by fellow supporters Richard Brooks, Vice President of the National Union of Students Emily Chapman and Charlie Roberts from Our Future Our Choice, a pro-European advocacy group for young people who shared their views.

A wide range of politicians including Dame Margaret Beckett, MP for Derby South, Lib Dem Leader Sir Vince Cable, Mary Creagh, Labour MP for Wakefield and Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire were also on hand to rally crowds.

PICTURES: Major police presence on Sheffield road

Crowds at the People's Vote event held at Victoria Hall in Sheffield

Emily Chapman, who is also a supporter of For Our Future’s Sake, said: “A people’s vote is important because you can see the country is divided. We are not a broken Britain, we are just broke in Britain.

“What we are doing is democratic. We are using democracy to fix democracy as we know it. We do have a right, and we are asking about the Brexit deal. We are not asking the same questions we did in 2016 and a lot has changed.

“I didn’t think we’d be in this position in 2016 where we can’t trust our government. We need to come together and take the control back for our country through the people.”

Neill Schofield, Chair of pro-EU group Sheffield for Europe, added: “Mrs May tells us that her deal is the only deal that there is but her deal is worse than what we have got now.

Richard Brooks addressed crowds at the People's Vote event held at Victoria Hall in Sheffield

READ MORE: Dan Walker laughs off Sheffield Hallam ‘not proper university’ joke

“We need to have a chance to say ‘is this the way we want to go forward or would we actually be better off staying in the EU after all?’

“I think its very important that our MP’s in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire know what people are thinking.

“It is also important we keep a civilised conversation ongoing on this. It is about understanding each other and trying to find a way through this.”

The event formed part of a national Day of Action by the People’s Vote campaign, which saw groups hold 180 campaign events, street stalls and leafleting sessions across the country.