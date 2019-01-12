PICTURES: Major police presence on Sheffield road

A major police presence has been seen this afternoon on a road in Sheffield. 

The incident happened on Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, where at least five police cars, a police van and a motorbike were seen by witnesses. 

Police on Abbeyfield Road this afternoon

South Yorkshire police have yet to comment on the incident. 

More to follow. 

