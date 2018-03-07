Busy Sheffield road set to be dug up for gas pipe renewal project

A busy Sheffield road running through an industrial area of the city is to be dug up as part of a five-month gas pipe renewal project.

Work to upgrade the gas mains on Carlisle Street East, which runs from Burngreave to Brightside, is to begin today and is expected to finish at the end of July.

CRIME: Sheffield boys, aged 13 and 16, arrested over theft of car with toddler inside

The project to replace ageing gas pipes with a new plastic version expected to last 80 years will be carried out on the stretch between Carlisle Court and Sutherland Street.

POLICE: Hospital cash machines raided in Sheffield

Engineer Paul Martin, from gas network Cadent, said: "We are investing in new gas pipes so that local people can continue enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for decades to come.

"This gas main has had a history of leaks so it is important we renew it. We will do everything we can to minimise any disruption but once the new pipes are in the ground we won’t need to replace them until at least the end of the century."

Work is being carried out in five phases, which each expected top take around four weeks.

COURT: Man charged over attack on Sheffield police officers

Phase one will take place from opposite Carlisle Court to Garter Street.

Carlisle Street East will be open to southbound traffic only between Newhall Road and Garter Street. Northbound traffic will be diverted.

Phase two will stretch from the junction of Garter Street to Carwood Road.

During this phase there will be no access to Garter Street from Carlisle Street East.

Carlisle Street East will be open to southbound traffic only between Garter Street and Sutherland Street.

Phase three will run from the junction of Carwood Road to just before the junction with Harleston Road.

Carwood Road will be closed to through traffic, with access only to businesses and properties.

Carlisle Street East will remain open to southbound traffic only.

Phase four will run from just before Harleston Road to just before Sutherland Street.

Carlisle Street East will remain open to southbound traffic only.

Phase five will see engineers working from Carlisle Street East into Sutherland Street.

During this phase Carlisle Street East will remain open to southbound traffic only and there will be no left hand turn from Carlisle Street East into Sutherland Street.

Some gas supplies may be temporarily disconnected during the scheme but advance notice will be given.

Anyone wanting more information should call Cadent’s customer services team on ‪0800 096 5678.