Busy Sheffield road closed as police deal with aftermath of crash which landed man in hospital
A busy road in Sheffield is partially closed this morning after a collision which landed a man in hospital.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 12:16
Part of Savile Street in Burngreave closed following a two-vehicle collision at the junction with Spital Hill earlier this morning.
A van overturned in the smash and the driver was taken to hospital.
An air ambulance was deployed to the crash scene.
Police officers remain at the scene of the collision while enquiries are carried out and arrangements are made for the recovery of the vehicles involved.
More to follow.