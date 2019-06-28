Busy Sheffield road closed after crash which leaves ones casualty trapped in overturned car

Part of Ecclesall Road is closed this morning following a crash which has left one person trapped in an overturned car.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 07:53

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Ecclesall Road just after 7am.

Ecclesall Road is closed today following a crash

An off-duty paramedic spotted the incident and raised the alarm.

Firefighters, police and paramedics are at the scene.

A casualty is trapped in a car on Ecclesall Road this morning

The road closure, between Rustlings Road and Greystones Road, is expected to cause rush hour chaos for commuters.

South Yorkshire Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

More to follow.