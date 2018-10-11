Busy Doncaster road re-opens after man comes down from bridge

A busy Doncaster road has re-opened after it was closed earlier because of concerns for a man on a bridge.

Police officers closed Greens Way in Mexborough from around 5.10am when concerns were raised about the welfare of a man on a bridge over the road.

The road was closed for around an hour until the man left the bridge.

He was unharmed.