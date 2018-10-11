Killers still at large after two fatal stabbings in Sheffield

Detectives are still investigating two fatal stabbings in Sheffield for which the killers have not yet been charged.

With eight fatal stabbings in the city so far this year, detectives have charged suspects in six of the cases but two remain unsolved.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.

Fahim Hersi

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder.

Five were released under investigation and three were released with no further action to be taken.

A 21-year-man was arrested on suspicion of assault over the non-fatal stabbing and later released.

But nobody has yet been charged.

Kavan Brissett, 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Nobody has yet been charged over the killing.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted but is actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

Anyone with any information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.