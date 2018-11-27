Burst water pipe leads to closure of UTC Sheffield

A burst water pipe has led to the closure of a college in Sheffield this morning.

The UTC’s city centre campus on Matilda Street is closed because of a pipe bursting overnight.

The extent of the damage caused is not yet known but students have been told not to attend lessons today.

An update on when the college is to re-open is to be provided later today.