Burncross Road Chapeltown: 'Man died after suffering medical episode' at the wheel in Sheffield road tragedy

A man who tragically died in a crash which saw a car collide with a bus shelter next to a busy Sheffield road had suffered a ‘medical episode’ at the wheel.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th May 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:27 BST

The man, who was aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene and Burncross Road, Chapeltown, was closed for a large part of Monday afternoon while emergency services worked at the scene.

Devastated relatives now understand that the man had suffered a suspected heart attack at the wheel, and it is believed he died before the car collided with the bus shelter. One relative stressed the incident was not a result of any irresponsible action, and that CCTV footage found by the police investigation supported this.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 1.54pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 15) to reports of a collision on Burncross Road, close to the junction with Orchard Street. It is reported that a car collided with a bus shelter.

A man is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel before a tragic crash on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, which closed the road for period of time on Monday., while emergency services attended. File picture shows an ambulance
A man is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel before a tragic crash on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, which closed the road for period of time on Monday., while emergency services attended. File picture shows an ambulance

“The driver of the vehicle a man in his 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is the second death on the roads near Chapeltown in less than a month. A pedestrian died on the evening of April 19. On that occasion emergency services including Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Station Road, Chapeltown, at around 5pm, after a collision had been reported between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries on that occasion, but died a short time after he arrived.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said at the time that medics were deployed reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian, with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance were dispatched.

