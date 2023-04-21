A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short time after he arrived. The driver of the Golf, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been assisting us with our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you witnessed the collision, or hold any footage that could assist with our inquiry, please get in touch. You can contact us through live chat or our online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Alternatively, you can speak to someone by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 709 of 19 April.”

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car on a Station Road, Chapeltown, yesterday evening. File picture of a police road closure

Footage can be emailed through to [email protected] Please quote the incident number in your subject line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad