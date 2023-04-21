Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Station Road, Chapeltown at around 5pm, after a collision had been reported between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Station Road.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short time after he arrived. The driver of the Golf, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been assisting us with our enquiries.
“If you witnessed the collision, or hold any footage that could assist with our inquiry, please get in touch. You can contact us through live chat or our online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Alternatively, you can speak to someone by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 709 of 19 April.”
Footage can be emailed through to [email protected] Please quote the incident number in your subject line.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.55pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Station Road, Chapeltown. Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”