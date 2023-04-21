News you can trust since 1887
Station Road crash Chapeltown: Tragedy as pedestrian dead after collision on busy Sheffield road

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car on a busy Sheffield road on Wednesday.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Station Road, Chapeltown at around 5pm, after a collision had been reported between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Station Road.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short time after he arrived. The driver of the Golf, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been assisting us with our enquiries.

“If you witnessed the collision, or hold any footage that could assist with our inquiry, please get in touch. You can contact us through live chat or our online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Alternatively, you can speak to someone by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 709 of 19 April.”

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car on a Station Road, Chapeltown, yesterday evening. File picture of a police road closureA pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car on a Station Road, Chapeltown, yesterday evening. File picture of a police road closure
A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car on a Station Road, Chapeltown, yesterday evening. File picture of a police road closure

Footage can be emailed through to [email protected] Please quote the incident number in your subject line.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.55pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Station Road, Chapeltown. Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”

