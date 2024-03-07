Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been left with "potentially life-changing" injuries after falling from the roof of a building in Sheffield.

Emergency services attended Burgoyne Road in Walkley last night (March 6) after receiving multiple reports from people concerned for the welfare of a man on the roof of a building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have sealed off a Sheffield street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cordon was put in place and the road was closed to allow emergency services to respond.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after falling from the roof of a building in the street."