Burgoyne Road: Police confirm man fell from building in Sheffield and may have "life-changing injuries"
A man has been left with "potentially life-changing" injuries after falling from the roof of a building in Sheffield.
Emergency services attended Burgoyne Road in Walkley last night (March 6) after receiving multiple reports from people concerned for the welfare of a man on the roof of a building.
A cordon was put in place and the road was closed to allow emergency services to respond.
South Yorkshire Police said: "The man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after falling from the roof of a building in the street."
Burgoyne Road remains closed today while officers conduct further enquiries at the scene.