Burgoyne Road: Police confirm man fell from building in Sheffield and may have "life-changing injuries"

Emergency services attended the incident.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
A man has been left with "potentially life-changing" injuries after falling from the roof of a building in Sheffield.

Emergency services attended Burgoyne Road in Walkley last night (March 6) after receiving multiple reports from people concerned for the welfare of a man on the roof of a building.

Police have sealed off a Sheffield street

A cordon was put in place and the road was closed to allow emergency services to respond.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after falling from the roof of a building in the street."

Burgoyne Road remains closed today while officers conduct further enquiries at the scene.

