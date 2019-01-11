Burglars steal late husband’s wedding ring from woman’s home in Sheffield

A wedding ring belonging to her late husband was among the treasured keepsakes stolen from an elderly woman’s home in Sheffield.

Burglars struck at the house on Blackbrook Avenue, in Lodge Moor, last Friday, January 4, gaining entry via the back door.

Blackbrook Avenue in Lodge Moor, Sheffield

As well as the wedding ring and a signet ring, they stole other jewellery with great sentimental value to the victim, along with a sum of cash.

Police said the break-in happened at some point between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

They have appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 788 of January 4.

