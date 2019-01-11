Man charged after police pursuit in Doncaster

Have your say

A man has been charged after a police pursuit in Doncaster.

John Taylor, aged 30, of Kirkhouse Green Road, Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, has been charged with two counts of attempted Section 18 assault, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to reports that a vehicle, a white recovery truck, failed to stop for officers in Doncaster at around 10.35am yesterday.

Officers followed the truck onto the M18 and brought it to a halt.

He is due before Doncaster magistrates today.