‘Everyone must work together to tackle knife crime in Sheffield’

Everyone has a role to play in tackling knife crime in Sheffield – that’s the message from police as a week-long operation to raise awareness continues.

Det Chief Insp Phil Etheridge, South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield crime manager, said officers will be carrying out open land searches, stop and searches and sessions in schools across the city as part of the national initiative Operation Sceptre.

DCI Phil Etheridge.

READ MORE: ‘Think about the impact it has on people’ – Heartbroken mum of Sheffield stabbing victim’s message as week-long knife crime operation continues

He said: “While a large part of our work throughout the week will be around enforcement, it’s also about educating the public about young people and why they might be involved in knife crime.

“Everyone has a role to play in tackling knife crime and its causes and by working together we can ensure Sheffield remains a safe place.

READ MORE: Civil Aviation Authority bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from UK airspace following Ethiopian Airlines crash

“We need the public to get behind this inititative, if you see us out and about this week please come and speak to us and find out more about what we’re doing.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities and we have dedicated teams working hard to identity those who are inviovled but also working closely with key organistations to help vulnerable young people who are more likely to become involved in this kind of criminality.”

READ MORE: Gun and ammunition seized by police in Sheffield

Operation Sceptre runs across the country all week.