Broomhill crash Sheffield: Picture shows police road block after collision shuts road

This was the scene near a busy Sheffield road junction this morning after a car collided with a truck, closing the road.

By David Kessen
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:20am

Police were on the scene at around 9am today to deal with the incident, closing the road while emergency services dealt with the situation. It is understood that a car had gone under a lorry, causing damage but no serious injuries.

People near where the incident happened, at the junction of Whitham Road and Crookes Road, a major crossroads in Broomhill, said a recovery truck had been sent to the scene to clear the road.

The bus operator First said it had to divert its 52 service on the route into the city centre as a result of the incident, sending via Newbould Lane and Glossop Road to resume normal route on West Street. Outbound services to Hillsborough were unaffected.

This was the scene near a busy Sheffield road junction this morning after a car collided with a truck, closing the road. The picture shows a police car which was closing the road to traffic
The road was re-opened again by 10am.

A more serious collision this morning led to the closure of Ecclesfield Road, Wincobank.

