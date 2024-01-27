Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A firefighter from Sheffield is set to become the latest Steel City contender to take on the Gladiators on the hit BBC show.

Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones, 23, who works for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, is set to appear on Gladiators on BBC One on Saturday, January 27, at 5.50pm

Bronte Jones, who works for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, will appear on the latest episode of the BBC One series today, Saturday, January 27, at 5.50pm.

The 23-year-old former Westfield Sports College student will be hoping to match the success of fellow Sheffielder Jake Spence, a steelworker who made it through his heat in style last week.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue urged people to tune in and cheer her on as she goes head to head with the Gladiators before attempting to overcome the fearsome Eliminator obstable course.