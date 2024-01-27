Bronte Jones Gladiators: Sheffield firefighter appears on BBC show
She is the latest contender from Sheffield to take on the Gladiators in the new series, which was filmed at Sheffield Arena
A firefighter from Sheffield is set to become the latest Steel City contender to take on the Gladiators on the hit BBC show.
Bronte Jones, who works for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, will appear on the latest episode of the BBC One series today, Saturday, January 27, at 5.50pm.
The 23-year-old former Westfield Sports College student will be hoping to match the success of fellow Sheffielder Jake Spence, a steelworker who made it through his heat in style last week.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue urged people to tune in and cheer her on as she goes head to head with the Gladiators before attempting to overcome the fearsome Eliminator obstable course.
Gladiators was filmed at Sheffield Arena last summer.