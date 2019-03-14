A broken down lorry is causing traffic chaos in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

The HGV has broken down at Hillsborough Corner, Hillsborough, causing queues of traffic on surrounding roads.

Queues are building in Hillsborough because of a broken down lorry

WEATHER: Range Rover damaged by huge branch as high winds batter Sheffield

CRIME: Sheffield police officer injured ‘rugby tackling’ scooter rider to the ground

Tram and bus services are affected.

READ MORE: Police to get extra cash to tackle knife crime in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire

A lorry has broken down at Hillsborough Corner

One resident said: "The whole of Hillsborough has been in chaos this morning and there's no sign of the police to help direct traffic. Tempers are rising and I've just seen a near miss.”

More to follow.