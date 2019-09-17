Former Sheffield Wednesday star Steve Harkness given three year driving ban
Former Sheffield Wednesday footballer Steve Harkness has been banned from driving for three years for driving while already disqualified.
Harkness, 48, who played for the Hillsborough club from 200-2002, was pulled over by a police patrol while driving an Audi car on St Helens Linkway, Merseyside, on Monday.
Checks had shown the car was insured for a female driver only, yet Harkness was the only one in the car.
Further checks showed that he was disqualified.
At the scene, he admitted he was banned from driving but made no further comment in interview.
On Tuesday, Harkness pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.
He was given a nine-week jail term, suspended for two years, and has been further disqualified from driving for three years.
Harkness must also do 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not say why Harkness was banned from driving in the first place.
Andrew Page, from Mersey-Cheshire CPS, who prosecuted the case on Tuesday, said: "Events like this and other recent high-profile cases involving current and retired sportsmen underline the fact that nobody is above the law, and that driving while disqualified is a matter which the courts take very seriously.
"Mr Harkness was told in no uncertain terms what the consequences would be if he were to offend again during the period of his community order or drive again during the period of his disqualification.
"He faces a real possibility of jail if he does this again."
Harkness, a defender, made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool FC between 1989 and 1999, scoring three goals, before spells with Benfica and Sheffield Wednesday.
He joined the Owls for £200,000 from Blackburn, making his debut on 30 September 2000 in the 2–0 league defeat to Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium.
His two years at Hillsborough were plagued by injury, however, and he only managed 32 appearances in that time, and scored once against Birmingham City.