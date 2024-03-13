Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are being asked for their help to find a missing 13-year-old boy, who was last seen in Barnsley three days ago.

Brandon was last seen at 1.15pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Churchfield in Barnsley.

Missing boy, Brandon, aged 13, was last seen at 1.15pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Churchfield in Barnsley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal tonight (Wednesday, March 13, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as a white teenage boy with blonde hair.

"He is believed to be 5ft 6ins tall and of broad build. Brandon was last seen wearing Hoodrich branded black track suit, a blue top and black trainers.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brandon's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him."

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?"

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.