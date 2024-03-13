Brandon, Churchfield: Officers concerned for welfare of missing Barnsley boy, 13, last seen three days ago
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public are being asked for their help to find a missing 13-year-old boy, who was last seen in Barnsley three days ago.
Brandon was last seen at 1.15pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Churchfield in Barnsley.
Launching a public appeal tonight (Wednesday, March 13, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as a white teenage boy with blonde hair.
"He is believed to be 5ft 6ins tall and of broad build. Brandon was last seen wearing Hoodrich branded black track suit, a blue top and black trainers.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brandon's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him."
"Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?"
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 401 of March 10, 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.