Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed of her phone, after being forced into a Maltby alleyway and assaulted with a bat.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 6.20am on Friday, January 5, 2024, after the woman was approached by a group of men whilst at a cash point outside a SPAR shop on Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 6.20am on Friday, January 5, 2024, after the woman was approached by a group of men whilst at a cash point outside a SPAR shop on Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham. She was subsequently forced into a neighbouring alleyway

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have today (Wednesday, March 13, 2024) launched a witness appeal, and a spokesperson said: "It is then reported that the woman was forced into a neighbouring alleyway, where she was assaulted with a bat and had her mobile phone stolen.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to share to come forward."

Detective Constable Jess Burgon, who is the officer leading the investigation, said: "Since the time of reporting, numerous enquiries have been carried out by officers, including a review of CCTV footage, and we now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with our investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Please quote incident number 133 of January 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.