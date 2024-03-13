Tickhill Road, Maltby: Woman forced into Rotherham alleyway & assaulted with bat before having phone stolen
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed of her phone, after being forced into a Maltby alleyway and assaulted with a bat.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 6.20am on Friday, January 5, 2024, after the woman was approached by a group of men whilst at a cash point outside a SPAR shop on Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police have today (Wednesday, March 13, 2024) launched a witness appeal, and a spokesperson said: "It is then reported that the woman was forced into a neighbouring alleyway, where she was assaulted with a bat and had her mobile phone stolen.
"Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to share to come forward."
Detective Constable Jess Burgon, who is the officer leading the investigation, said: "Since the time of reporting, numerous enquiries have been carried out by officers, including a review of CCTV footage, and we now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with our investigation."
You can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Please quote incident number 133 of January 5, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.