A man has died after a falling from height during a bike ride with friends at a beauty spot near Sheffield.

Emergency services were called out to Bradfield Moors on Tuesday evening after friends had called for help following the incident, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Humber Coastguard deployed, as well as the two mountain rescue teams and police.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue team was sent to the scene to try to help free the man, with a team from Edale mountain rescue also involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said their thoughts were with the dead man’s family and friends.

A man has died after falling from height during a bike ride with friends at Bradfield Moors. PIctued is the coastguard helicopter, and mountain rescue teams. PIcture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue

They said: “At 5.37pm on Tuesday April 18, the team was called out by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the extraction of a gentleman who had fallen from a considerable height on Bradfield Moors following a bike ride with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Ambulance and coastguard helicopters called to Sheffield

“Given the severity of this incident, both Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the S92 from Humber Coastguard were called out, as well as a request for Edale Mountain Rescue Team to assist. Unfortunately, after a careful examination by the air ambulance doctor, the casualty had suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased.

“Due to the location of the incident, we were tasked to retrieve the gentleman. Both MR Teams worked together to carefully plan the technical extraction which included setting up a rope system to lower and raise team members and a stretcher over steep ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the stretcher party reached the top, local gamekeepers kindly assisted to carry the gentleman to the Team’s vehicle. From there, it was the duty of the MR to transport the gentleman off the hill via the Team’s vehicle for the hand over to the relevant authorities.”

“This callout was a multi-operational callout with two helicopters in attendance, two Mountain Rescue Teams, the Ambulance, Fire Service, and the Police.

“Callouts like this don’t happen often but when they do, team members remain calm, professional, and respectful. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad