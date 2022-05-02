Rescue team deployed to help injured cyclist in Sheffield woods

A rescue team was deployed to help an injured cyclist in a Sheffield woods.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 11:09 am

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were called out to ‘assist with the extraction of an injured mountain biker’ alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in Wharncliffe Woods just after noon on Sunday.

The team posted details about the incident on Facebook and said: “After taking a fall from their mountain bike, the casualty had sustained a suspected fracture dislocation to their arm.

The team at the scene.

"As a result, pain relief was administered and the arm was placed in a splint before walking the gentleman to the teams vehicle for a trip back to the road head where the ambulance and paramedics were waiting.

“We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”

