The youngster, aged 12, was hurt in a collision involving a car on the A618 Aughton Road, in Swallownest, close to Aston Academy at around 8.30am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene while worried onlookers made their way to school.

A boy has been taken to hospital this morning with ‘serious injuries’ after an incident on the street in front of Aston Academy, near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement.

They said: “We received a report at 8.30am (25 January 25) of a collision on Aughton Road. It is reported a 12-year-old boy was in a collision with a car.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not thought to be life threatening.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also issued a statement.