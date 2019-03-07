Have your say

A Rotherham boy is due in court in Sheffield today accused of a string of offences including arson and violent conduct.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due before Sheffield magistrates accused of burglary, attempted burglary, violent disorder, arson and actual bodily harm.

POLICE: South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner writes to Prime Minister over fears ‘broken’ school exclusion system is linked to surge in knife crime



COURT: ‘Dangerous’ Rotherham paedophile has prison sentence extended after admitting another sex crime

The charges relate to an incident on Aughton Lane, Aston, reported to South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday, February 26.

CRIME: Detectives widen net in search for two Sheffield men wanted over murders