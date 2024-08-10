Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cordon remains in place after a man was pronounced dead in Batemoor this morning (August 10).

Police were called at 1:07am to reports of an unconscious man outside a property on Bowshaw Close.

Emergency services attended and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He is believed to have been in his thirties.

A cordon remains in place while officers conduct their work and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with information which you believe can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact us quoting incident number 59 of 10 August 2024.”