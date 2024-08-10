Bowshaw Close: Man pronounced dead outside property in Batemoor, police confirm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A cordon remains in place after a man was pronounced dead in Batemoor this morning (August 10).
Emergency services attended and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
He is believed to have been in his thirties.
A cordon remains in place while officers conduct their work and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with information which you believe can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact us quoting incident number 59 of 10 August 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.