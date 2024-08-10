Police were called at 1:07am this morning (August 10) to reports of an unconscious man outside a property on Bowshaw Close.

Emergency services attended, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The cordon has remained in place through Saturday, covering a large area of grass outside of the property.

What appears to be a fabric barrier has been constructed, protecting part of the scene from view.

One police van remains at the cordon.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A man in his 30’s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct their work and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“Anyone with information which you believe can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact us quoting incident number 59 of 10 August 2024.”