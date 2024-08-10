Bowshaw Close: Photos show cordon in place as police look into circumstances of Batemoor death

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 16:34 GMT

A cordon is in place while police work to “ascertain the circumstances” of the death of a man in Batemoor.

Police were called at 1:07am this morning (August 10) to reports of an unconscious man outside a property on Bowshaw Close.

Emergency services attended, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The cordon has remained in place through Saturday, covering a large area of grass outside of the property.

What appears to be a fabric barrier has been constructed, protecting part of the scene from view.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

One police van remains at the cordon.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A man in his 30’s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct their work and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“Anyone with information which you believe can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact us quoting incident number 59 of 10 August 2024.”

1. Police cordon in place.

NW

Photo Sales

2. The cordon covers the grass area outside.

NW

Photo Sales

3. Surrounding flats overlook the scene.

NW

Photo Sales

4. No officers, other than those in the van, were visible at the scene when the photos were taken.

NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PolicePropertyEmergency servicesWorkSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice